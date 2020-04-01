Beyonc shows off her curves in the style of Kim Kardashian… and without Photoshop!

Real, without any retouching, so shows Beyonc in your social networks. Style, Kim Kardashian, but true to his personality, to share the singer-representations, where their curves by accentuating the vision and the breath, of the more than one.

Despite the complex relationship suffered cnones beauty imposed on them by society, now the us-American artist to accept dej, these concepts in the page and I have learned how he is. Spectacular!

– In The News

The successful interpreter of ‘Halo’ constantly leaves, you will see in your account of Instagram, which no longer show your character is a problem, and they will be published without hesitation postcards with dresses ceidos the body, mini skirts, or even shorts.

After the birth of her third child, the singer he began to worry, by following a strict routine of exercises with a personal trainer, of course, a healthy diet.

The also songwriter and actress seems very happy with his stunningly beautiful body that shows not only the Internet users, but a visit to the kitchen sink, or in the holidays. The moments were captured by paparazzi and without Photoshop.