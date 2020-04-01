Beyoncé and Jay Z enjoy a night of basketball of the NBA

Houston, Texas.- Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z took advantage of a free space in your diary to visit a game of basketball in the NBA between Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Obviously, Queen B supports the team from his hometown.

Beyoncé featuring rapper Jay-Z, he joined the Houston Toyota Center while listening to her song “Crazy in Love”.

The fans of the singer they were surprised with your new look, those who were accustomed to see you with curls the color of honey, now the color of a chocolate changed. Your outfit tone-on-tone in black with many moons color red, which was also admired.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé had an appointment according to their different tasks in the music industry. Photo: Bob Levey / AFP



Queen B was a wonderful game throughout the NBA; all the time, Jay-Z, surrounded with his arm.