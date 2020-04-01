Beyoncé and Jay Z is a tribute to Meghan Markle

What a surprise! Beyoncé and Jay-Z have decided to give him a small tribute to Meghan Markle with a video, they rose on Instagram, the singer.

And is that the singers were honoured at the Brit Awards in the year 2019, to take away the award for Best International group.

Although Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the ceremony in the O2 in London, the couple accepted his award through a video message.

Tribute to Meghan Markle

The surprise was to see that in the video a box will appear, Meghan Markle is displayed, a gesture, the singer, the Duchess of Sussex.

In the speech that you give, Beyoncé and Jay-Z to thank for the award:

“Many thanks to the Brit Awards for this incredible honour. We have supported has always been very. A lot of love. Thank you. Of nothing”.

The illustration of Meghan Markle is a creation of the artist, Tim O’brien, who also appeared on the title page of the magazine girl for the Sisterhood of Meghan, Kappa Kappa Gamma.

The artist seemed to be surprised, do you see your work in the speech of acceptance.

“It is interesting to see that my painting Megan Markel behind @Beyonce and JZ by its price in the Brit. Congratulations to the both of you, “ tweeted.

Interesting to see my painting of Megan Markel behind @Beyonce and PR for their Brit award. Congratulations to them both. https://t.co/I6jYj9Jslb — Tim O’brien (@TonkaOBrien) February 20, 2019

What is the hidden message of Beyoncé and Jay-Z?

To occupy although it is a statement of the singers on the “why”, the image of the Duchess of Sussex, the fans were commissioned to analyse the situation and give your comments.

Fans saw the move as support for Meghan, whose mother, Doria Ragland is black.

Meghan, who is in the city of New York, celebrate your baby shower with some of his closest friends, was spoken in the past about how important it is to recognize your origin bi-racial.

“During my mixed heritage is a gray area around my car you can come have created id, in the hope of having a foot on both sides of the close, I am to hug you,” she wrote for Elle in the year 2015.

“To tell you who I am , to share where I am, to say that I’m proud to be a strong woman and sure of mixed race. When I was asked me of my origins in a questionnaire, as she does in my class in the seventh grade, or in these days, to check, whether the “Others”, I say only: “It is, I’m sorry, world, it is not lost, and I am not one of “the Other”. I am enough exactly as I am, “ he said at the time.

