Beyoncé changes her e-mail every week | people and celebrities

Beyoncé prefers to speak of your private life in her songs. The singer is very hermetic in the few interviews she gives, and uses her social networks as a means of communication in the care of your data, the exercises in your e-mail. So Ed Sheeran, has revealed in an interview with iHeart Radio informed, that the singer Lemonade, 36 years of age, changes e-mail all of the weeks.

“I got an e-mail address to contact us with Beyoncé, which changes by the way e-mail each and every week. Then I wrote a message to him and the time we talk on the phone,” says the interpreter of the British, such as working with the wife of Jay-Z is in the new version in a duet for your success Perfect.

The new edition of the just out of the light, but they began to work in her since last may. While some of the breaks had to, especially after Beyoncé, the light on your twins, Rumi and, Sir, in June. “Of course, if they had their twins, we had to interrupt the whole process and at the end of the song landed in september, but for one reason or another we had to wait until now to release them,” added Sheeran Entertainment Tonight.

The shell Thinking Out Loud also told that the collaboration with the diva of the song has a little singing in the duet. As revealed, is the star lot in the project and even suggested some changes, had the thought of it already, but I had discarded. “The original version of Perfect went only with an acoustic guitar, but in the end we have more instruments. I remember one day he called me to tell me: ‘I don’t know what these changes seem to be, but I removed all the instruments and I stopped, only the acoustic guitar’. And I replied: ‘Oh, this is great, the song was originally,” said the artist.

Once in the studio, it all happened with ease and naturalness. “If we come together, we speak of musical arrangements. Everyone knew what he wanted, and so on. We were probably four hours in the studio. She took it, and the result was perfect,” he added.