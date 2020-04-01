Chain of yoga supported by Jennifer Lopez and help to develop “immunity” in 14 days

The virtual sessions of yoga help the people to stay calm and in shape and boost your immunity.

The chain of yoga with the support of the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, SARVA, it starts a program for the development of immunity 14 days in 25 countries, such as Germany, France, China and the United States. UU.

The virtual sessions of yoga help the people to stay calm and in shape and boost your immunity during the lock due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“In the current situation, I’m glad, SARVA, the birthplace of yoga and his vision of the combination of authenticity and modernity, you make yoga accessible for audiences of all ages, languages and regions, by said the power of technology, and I’m sure this is something that could make a big difference in the lives of people around the world “, Jennifer Lopez.

When speaking about this initiative, Sarvesh Shashi, co-founder of SARVA, and DIVA-Yoga, said: “The aim of SARVA was always to connect 7 billion breaths through yoga, and our goal is found, a broader base, which is now the world in the struggle against public health crisis, and we feel honored to be able to contribute to help people during this difficult time. “

“It is in times like these that the people you focus, build in order to remain positive and to stay in shape, even if you are away from home. Our team works tirelessly throughout the day to communicate the message about our program for the development of immunity is 14 days and offer yoga-LIVE in 25 countries, 5 times a day with the sole goal of the people the means to stay healthy, physically and mentally, “ he added.