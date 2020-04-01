Chepa Candela: Shakira is now to continue the manufacture of gels, antiseptics | In gossip

Foto: Referencial Chepa Candela ¡¡Jelouuu “for everybody”!! And of course, the saluditos and saludotes go to my countless and countless opponents, which -Yes – is it also, I halved the white rice,… For you, for you… and for todoosss!, here, the lush portion of chismográfica today, as usual, prepared for you with joy!… So booting with the “parling”, les I that SHAKIRA decided to take out of the spine, the ate of the unconscious in the last few days, just when you hit, the Spanish government asked the parents in the European territory with a special permit, the “tripones” of the house, as you do with your Pets this season, a pandemic-petition as a result of that you will receive stick, a piñata, and they generated strong criticism iaquí, more and more “acullá”!… The barranquillera, on the basis of the alleged interpretation of the gifts talk to him, he decided to prove to his followers and opponents, Yes, she has understood, in this “testa”, and that the theme of the coronavirus like “chorreá” like “stick ‘e chicken coop”; it is for this reason, reason, reason, and circumstance, was looking for a formula that is shaking up all the dust, picking up with your unique testimony, and now, as announced, is to grain of sand, during this quarantine, lame, the production of its line of perfumes and enable a new range of liquid Soaps and antibacterial gels donated in Germany, as a contribution to this cause #Stay home #Prevents the spread of the coronavirus… With this “merequetengue”, the Shakira one and all “chalequeo” is triggered at the first public intervention, and asks those that still burns, you get out, two… “O sea, heeellooo!”… Yyy if the stars and contributions to international this is where I get the “rib”, the sister, corduroy, is “alive,” and gossip of RIHANNA?… The above-mentioned back opening, tax tip for the “crows” that he was key with the husband of Beyonce (like Jay-Z and together desembolsillar the modest sum of 2 million usd to the support of workers without papers, the population imprisoned, the elderly, people on the street and workers with medical care are, in the first line arrives, “to the tobos” to give, soon, the “stop” when you submit Covid-19… The founding of Rihanna, he bears the name of Clara and Lionel, and the billionaire rapper named Shawn Carter) will deliver the “paca”, the Union of American civil rights, “Niu York,” and Fondel the mayor of Los Angeles, for the money, take the right course and not fall into the hands of… hairy is this that gives it as a bird feed in the “tutto”, the globe… So EYE pelao!… Yyy, in this order, “gossip”, he asked, that here in Venezuela we also have people who have the “rib” and “cool, practically,”; artist want to give you a bit of good wave “tuttos” those who suffer the torment of evil viruses, as is the case of the “papacito” and very “ricote” character of the GABO BOYS”, nenesote” preparing a musical performance for the today (1. april) from 8 at night to stay as a Wake-up call and the duty, to home, to avoid being infected by the virus so… The Gabo (which is delicious, the fish eat with the fingers), is… his successes on social networks, therefore, he together invites “tuttos” his followers him enough credit on their mobile phones and can look forward to, this show icabo!So, take the data, the “cherubim”, which contain tonight the thing makes a good and “eye drops”… Yyy how every beginning has an end, I say goodbye for today, not without before to remind you that tomorrow, we have another important appointment this colorful corner, to the many who fear him, and so many other of you has… iGood bay, “lenduras”!… iPásenla good! 2020-03-31 To inform you, to follow our channel Telegram https://t.me/Diario2001Online