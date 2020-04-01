COVID-19. Doctors and inspired by the Beyonce to entertain work VIDEO

Publisher Mediotiempo

The crisis, the pandemic of the Coronavirus no obstacle for a bit of fun and distraction in the hospitals. In Spainthe work of the doctors, nurses and other staff hospitable the defendant days without a break, has to combat the virus that has already 100 thousand people in that country.

In spite of everything seems to be unfavorablegood news and good moments not to be missed. To revive this is the case of a group of doctors that you decided to make your work and conjure up the choreography Singles Ladiesa theme for the singer Beyoncé.

They all seem a little uncoordinated, but the few minutes of distraction helps you to strenuous work days.

“Keep you sense of humor is an act of bravery,” wrote the singer Ale Sanz, while sharing in their networks for this video. Are you sick of dancing sisters in the hallway of a hospital’s “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé. I LOVE IT! pic.twitter.com/wj9ALwAAkq — Jacqueline Benitez (@Jackie Benz) April 1, 2020

COVID-19 IN SPAIN

The virus has claimed the lives of nearly 10 thousand people and this Wednesday reported that the number has increased from 100 thousand new infections. A living under the mandatory quarantine it has stopped, the streets of the Spanish alone with its inhabitants in their houses locked up.