Dance in a bikini A Esposito, the rhythm of Beyoncé

Day number…..since fueeeee #yomequedoencasa with Beyoncé!

“Day number… because #yomequedoencasa with Beyoncé was!”, wrote A Esposito in his last publication, answered Tik-Tok, and Instagram. She sees him dancing, a very fun and sensual to the rhythms of “Single Ladies”, one of the most famous songs of Beyoncé.

Beyoncé – Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) (Video Version) (embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4m1EFMoRFvY(/embed)

Trailer A Esposito not soon cease to be a large amount of comments and more than 102 thousand likes. “What a pump, sos!”, “!Sos-great! Always so funny”, “A goddess of total, I don’t know how you do to be”, “be careful not to go on the road”.