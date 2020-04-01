Doctors conquer Alejandro Sanz-dancing to the rhythm of Beyoncé

In difficult times, as we currently live, because with the outbreak of the coronavirus, the smile is very important, and to Alejandro Sanz-and-white, so she shared on the social networks is a funny video.

On the pictures you can see a group of Spanish doctors to dance with the rhythm of the theme: “Single Ladies” by Beyonce in the hallway of a hospital, in addition to the clip, the singer, he wrote a message of encouragement. “Mood keep is also an act of bravery. Thank you.”

It should be noted that in a few hours, the video now has over a million views and thousands of comments, in which many users emphasize the work of the health staff in difficult situations such as this.