Elton John collects eight billion dollars for the fight against coronavirus; Rihanna,

From find ways to help others deal with the isolation, until the cancellation of events, show business industry is responding to the pandemic of the coronavirus in different ways. Most people recovering from COVID-19, but the new coronavirus can cause severe symptoms in people in old age or with pre-existing conditions.

Concert collects millions

The concert of the star Elton John, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys belonged on Sunday eight million dollars took up nearly the fight against the coronavirus.

The musicians came out of their houses to the event for an hour, broadcast by Fox stations and radio by clear channel broadcasting. The money is for Feeding America and First responder’s Children’s Foundation.

Other guests are Tim McGraw, H. E. R., and Sam Smith, who sang “How Do You Sleep” a capella. Dave Grohl played “My Hero” in his studio in Hawaii, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day on his guitar and moved to “the Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and Camila Cabello sang “My Oh My” from Miami with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes on the guitar.

The event gives in the same time, in the exhibition of the prize-giving ceremony iHeartRadio music moved through the pandemic. Procter & Gamble donated 500 thousand us dollars, which were matched by the Fox Corporation. Streaming YouTube-streaming the concert on the channel iHeartRadio.

Rihana help

The Foundation, ” Clara Lionel is Rihanna, for example, donates a million dollars for attack on the COVID-19 and the number will be achieved through the Foundation, Shawn Carter [Jay-

The two billion euro for the support of undocumented workers, health workers take care of children, responsible for the emergency, prison, inmates, the elderly and the homeless in New York and Los Angeles.

In the last week, the Foundation, ” Clara Lionel five million dollars flowed to the efforts against the coronavirus. The money goes to banks, food, tests, and training for workers in the health, the prevention of viruses and distribution of the relief goods of the respiratory system is essential.