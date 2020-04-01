Famous have their own stylists were: JLo, Ricky Martin and more

Your browser does not support iframes.

During this quarantine by the pandemic, the coronavirus that became famous, used social networks to exchange with his audience, what they can do-day in and day out.

To cook to play with his children, and to train, until a change in the look and the hair cut, artists have surprised their fans with their activities.

What is surprising is that many of them have decided to be your own stylist, after the salons of the beauty that can be visited, which is normally closed due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

One of them is Jennifer Lopez. Under the heading of stories from Instagram from Alex Rodriguezis , gave a series of witty clips in the that showed that his fiancee while he manicure.

Maybe not, it seems that the “Diva of the Bronx” is very good at painting their nails, because they are revealed, it took 8 hours in the work.

Photo: Instagram/of AROD

Another well-known, and surprised also, to be a stylist, was Ricky Martinwho did not hesitate to experiment with her hair, her husband, Jwan Yosef.

The artists he shared the process of change look in your social profile. “This was an opportunity to start new, and start inside and outside,” she wrote alongside a video, in which singer and cut off his hair to Yosef.

In another post the partner of the artist of the “sharks” showed over 600,000 followers the end result is a new look.

Blake Shelton he also had his hair cut, his beloved Gwen Stefanihave decided to use in these days of resting to change the image of your partner.

“Update quarantine. @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level,” said the singer, 43, on his Twitter account.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020… @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

On your account of Instagram, the singer P!nk he confessed that he decided to have his hair cut during this quarantine after he expected under alcohol, but the result was the.

According to the artist, thought that might not be good with the scissors, I wouldn’t have to resort to it hairstylist.

“When I drink, I have ideas for a very, very brilliant, and last night I had an idea,” said the pop star with a sense of humor.

Another well-known cut was also the actor from the series “Grace and Frankie” was Scott Evans. However, the result is not convinced and had to ask, trying your older brother, Chris Evans.

Head has been shaved. pic.twitter.com/3YYCypzVuu — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) March 23, 2020

In another post Twitter, the artist posted a video that links are discovered, the skills of Chris as a stylist. “My brother helped me replace it,” he wrote.

Don’t worry @itskatelambert, my brother helped me even it out. 😜 pic.twitter.com/a2s2vaEQ9a — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) March 24, 2020

The actor Kevin Heffernan of the “Tacoma ” FD” and Steve Lemmethey shared in the same social network that they decided to cut the hair after they closed the Barber shops and salons in Los Angeles because of the contingency that by the coronavirus.

“Look at how @SteveLemme and I, we afeitamos the head, was the social distance,” wrote Heffernan.

See how @SteveLemme & I shave our heads in the age of social distancing! @latimes https://t.co/Y4klf2qM73 — Kevin Heffernan (@HeffernanRules) March 26, 2020

Without a doubt, in these days of isolation of the celebrities surprised us with their changes are made, the image by itself.

