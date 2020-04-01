Go away, Christian, 10 years in CDMX; was with her mother and sister | GALLERY

Mexico city.- The Attorney General of Justice capital (FGJ), issued a Amber Alert to give with the whereabouts of the small Christian Giovani Ramirez Torresof 10 years of age.



According to the information provided by the bulletin search, the child was last seen in the company of his mother and your younger sisterthe day December 28, 2019in the colony Portalsof the mayor’s office Benito Juarez.

At the time of his disappearance, the child was wearing a t-shirt color blue, a pair of blue jeans and black tennis.

The authorities of the Mexico city seek the support of the citizenry to locate Christian Giovani as soon as possible.

