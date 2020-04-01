Go to, and not to be believed! To do the photo intimate Shakira, what no one imagined,

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
5


With more than 25-year career, can look back, is one of the things that has influenced more the Colombian singer Shakira it is, without a doubt, the humility, and simplicity.

And is not exaggerated by far, in terms of clothes and make-up, the interpreter of the unforgettable Waka-Waka it has accustomed his fans to looks and habits very easy and cautious that you are not more elegant.

Topics



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here