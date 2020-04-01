Goku gets competition: Jessica Nigri

The cosplayers were not lacking to his appointment with the Anime Expo 2013. The halls of the fair were able to see costumes of video game characters and most popular series, many of them worn by some of the cosplayers the most famous in the world, as we see in Dtjaaam.

Those who do not want to miss the appointment was Jessica Nigri, that surprised everyone by joining the cast of Dragon Ball for a few moments. Although he did not do so in a conventional way, but giving a feminine touch to Goku. Do you see it as fierce as in order to win the World tournament of Martial Arts?

By the way, if this is the first time that you hear about Jessica Nigri or, simply, you want to see some of your best cosplays, click here for access to a wide gallery.