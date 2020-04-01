Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott, The Strokes and Lana del Rey will lead the seventh edition of Lollapalooza Argentina

Came the most awaited moment for fans of Lollapalooza Argentina with the confirmation of their line-up for the edition 2020: Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott, The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, Martin Garrix and Gwen Stefani will be the headliners.
The biggest festival of the Argentina will have appointment on the 27th, 28th and 29th of march at the Hippodrome of San Isidro. Other artists who will be present are Armin Van Buuren, Vampire Weekend, Cage The Elephant, James Blake, Duki, ratones Paranoicos, Litto Nebbia, The killed a police motor, j Mena, King Princess and many more.
The edition 2020 of Lollapalooza Argentina it will display an line-up powerful with artists and bands from all over the world. Stand out Guns N’ Rosesone of the most important bands in the hard rock of all the times; Travis Scott, the rapper most important american of the moment that arrives for the first time to Argentina; The Strokes, new yorkers marked the indie rock in the beginning of the new millennium; Lana Del Reythe pop artist that managed to captivate a new generation of music lovers; Martin Garrix, the successful musician and producer who is kept in the position N°1 of the best DJ’s in the world; and Gwen Stefani, the iconic singer who brought to the mainstream the girl power in the 90’s, that will be presented for the first time in our country. With over one hundred bands and performers of the styles more varied, the seventh edition of the festival most important of Argentina will be the event of the year.
How to get the tickets
Each year, the sale of the tickets for Lollapalooza Argentina is a complete success: the Pre 3 is out of print and is now available Pre-sale 4 for $8.250 + Service Charge (three-day ticket) with all the means of payment through lollapaloozaar.com/tickets and in sale points of AllAccess. With Card Santander you can pay in up to 6 installments without interest from $1.375 + Service Charge.
For the seventh consecutive year, the public will be part of the experience Lollapalooza Argentinathat will include culinary offerings from all over the world, artistic interventions, and unique activities. There will also be green spaces and leisure. Kidzapaloozathe space for the more guys that evolves year to year -all children under 10 years are admitted free, accompanied by an adult with entry – will also form part of the next edition with new proposals for the whole family.