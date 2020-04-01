Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott, The Strokes and Lana del Rey will lead the seventh edition of Lollapalooza Argentina

The edition 2020 of Lollapalooza Argentina it will display an line-up powerful with artists and bands from all over the world. Stand out Guns N’ Rosesone of the most important bands in the hard rock of all the times; Travis Scott, the rapper most important american of the moment that arrives for the first time to Argentina; The Strokes, new yorkers marked the indie rock in the beginning of the new millennium; Lana Del Reythe pop artist that managed to captivate a new generation of music lovers; Martin Garrix, the successful musician and producer who is kept in the position N°1 of the best DJ’s in the world; and Gwen Stefani, the iconic singer who brought to the mainstream the girl power in the 90’s, that will be presented for the first time in our country. With over one hundred bands and performers of the styles more varied, the seventh edition of the festival most important of Argentina will be the event of the year.