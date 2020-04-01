“I had forgotten how good it was to be an actor” – the notes – Glamurama

Lázaro Ramos has opened the heart for the children of the marriage, and career. Only made his debut in the theatre as a Director in the theatre in “The method”, Says she explained the whole process from the creation of the Assembly: “This is a piece I did for the last ten years, and I decided to repeat it now, it is only so that a Director of. Here I have a different occupation mounted with friends and loved ones,” he says, on the comedy, first announced on January 6. March in Rio de Janeiro.

The 41-year-old, Says it is experiencing a phase of a lot of work behind the camera, and he revealed that he felt the fear of not able to return to work. “As I started to travel, I think I would go back to an actor. I got it in your head, always ready, the arrangement of all things, and all of a sudden I make a movie, would go for three weeks, and we shot in Many. I’m so excited about my job that I have to die to go back. I had forgotten how good it was to be an actor,” he says.

In addition to this, has shown the artist that it is a part of the work of Taís Araújo in “for the love of a mother.“ Most recently, they have begun to say, the two spectators, a very special John, Vincent, and Maria Antonia, 8, and 5 years, and the children of the marriage. Therefore, he told them that now only the children with the understanding of the role of parents: “John Vincent, for a long time, I thought I was a teacher, I know where he got it. Now, Mary, you said, was, ‘atoro language’. Not very well understand what we are doing. Then we let you watch, a part of us is on the top of The mountain, and once in a while and has a few things to you.”

