Iggy Azalea calls out to the fans of ‘hysteria’ in the middle of the multi-coronavirus | The music Journal Brazil

In the evening of this Monday (30), Gloria’s Groove he gained the most About 70 thousand peoplein the course of time live especially in your profile Instagram. In the area of the Disneythe artist, in the ears of the Mickeyto qualify for this special, he sang a few of the most important songs that marked the time, and movies.

Among the many requests of the fans, the fame of the groove, included in the repertoire of great hits from the Moana, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Aladdin – the music is also synchronized in the cinemas, and the highlight of the evening was Beauty and the beastwith a special appearance by his mother, Gina Garcia.

Thousands of people, from different age groups, followed by the living, and they cheered with a variety of comments, such as “I want to live the life of this, I can’t stop crying”, “Mature”, “Sing a Lot” and “I’m excited”.

It is in the creation and in harmony with this period of isolation, the artist among his fans keeps to relax in the house.

Gloria’s Groove She plans a series of exclusive content to share with their fans.