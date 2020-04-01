In anticipation of the award, and Santa made his debut in the Copa do Brasil

You think that Because goalkeeper of the Holy crossPhoto: Rafael Melo/SCFC

The thought of a repeat of last year when he made his debut in the Copa do Brasil on the right foot in the vastness of the mato-grossenses, the Santa Cruz comes to the place around 21: 30 this Wednesday (5.) of the operator of the Várzea Grande/MT in the Arena Pantanal in the first round. The kick-off of the team, graduated in the tournament, get a taste of the reunion, as much for the team in black as well as for the master, Taken, Academy, you need to the field in full force for the start of the competition, which is a priority for the club at the beginning of the season. The Coral Snake has the advantage, in the Band.

Like last year, for the first phase of the national tournament, the Santa Cruz is meeting with a representative of the state of Mato Grosso. Last year, the coral snake and the forces measured, in Sinop, and it has not disappointed me. He came home with a victory of more than 2-1 in the Luggage, and$ 625 thousand in the account. To repeat the feat against one of the workers, and pocketing a sum must be greater (provided Us$ 650 million), a coral snake (Coral Snake), with the return of Augusto, rio grande do norte at that time, that is, on the right side-in the factory, but due to the lack of players that fit the position you play, as an end to the occupation, under the direction of Ithamar Academy.

The coach, the choir is also at the disposal of the defenders, Denílson e Feliphe Gabriel, and all of the defensive midfielder, Lucas Goncalves, Tinga, and his colleague Henry, who had the option on the bench. Among the men, for the marking of the middle of the field, school, should, with the pair of wheels Bileu, and session. In the page, Jun., and Fabiano to retrieve the posts to be filled by Toty, and Feliphe Gabriel – this is the last ied on the left side at the start of the final on Sunday against Victoria, PE.

At the press conference, the commander-in black and treated him like “a dream come true,” to the next round in the Copa do Brasil. For him, the match against the tricolore, mato grosso do sul, has a special taste, because the coach was in the face of the opponent when I was on the front of the Airpot. The other character of the Holy, yet may he live to see each other again. Playing in his hometown, the goalkeeper, do you believe, as I have said, to know the harness of the border.

“One of the workers, it is a club, I’ve already learned a lot. I’m out there, I know what it’s like in the club. We have seen by studying the list is now a technical analysis. Itamar gave us a couple of things,” said the young 21-year-old, one of the highlights of the tri-Colour at the beginning of the season, citing the difficulty of the comparison, including the climate of the state.”The climate there is very dry, it is hot, very hot. Thank God the game is at night, because they are not used in this way. We hope the weather is good.

The Workers

The cable tree of the limit is to correspond to the above from the eye to maintain the correct time in the season, and the most important game for the team to start, with Great up to this point. The Campeonato Mato grosso do sul, there were two victories, a defeat and a draw, ranking on the fourth place with seven points. The team is coached by Luiz Gabardo, the biggest challenge this year: to have access to the C series of the Brazilian championship.

Technical Data Sheet

Workers In The City Várzea Grande

Igor Rayan; Gil, minas gerais, a Marcäo, Marlon, and Also The; Caio Matias, Nathan, John, William; a-pillar, Picachu, and Also George.

Coach: Luiz Gabardo Junior

Santa Cruz

You think Make; Jr, Danny Morais, William, Alves, Fabiano; Bileu, last April, Jeremiah: the Augusto, rio grande do norte, Mayco and Felix (Patrick, “Master”) and Pipico.

Technical: Recorded Balance

Venue: Arena Pantanal (Cuiabá/MT)

Time: 21: 30

Referee: Ivan da Silva Guimarães Junior, (AM)

Assistant: Marcos Santos Vieira, and frank Kesy, Gomes de Sá ” (AM)

Broadcast: TV Globo