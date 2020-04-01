In contrast to the Golden globes, the celebrities rely on minimalistic looks more in the Critic’s Choice Awards – Fashion – Glamurama

The sleeves are inflated, ruffles, huge bows and prints, the sound, the celebrities, the Golden globes, which have taken place in the last few weeks. In the 25th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards, selects the highlights on the tv and in the cinema, and rolled it on Sunday, it was different. In this time, the stars have chosen, looks more to speak of a minimalist, so. An example was Jennifer Willis, the beautiful in a nude dress from Georges Hobeika, in contrast to the last event, that was one of the Valentino red and white, with a bow to the Golden giant, who was from his shoulder to his feet.

A more concrete example? Charlize Theron at the Golden globes wore a green dress with neon cut again, and this time I was in a Céline black-and-silver, and as beautiful as only the less eye-catching. Also there we saw the show, Lupita Nyong’o ‘ de Michael Kors, Nicole Kidman in Armany, Anne Hathaway in red-hot Versace, and more. Come and see who is out in our gallery at the bottom of the list of the winners of the evening.

The winner of the Critics’ Choice Awards:

Best Film: ‘once upon a time in the… the Hollywood’

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix – “The Joker”

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger – “Mama”

Best actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt – once upon a time in Hollywood…

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern – “the story of a marriage.”

The Best Actor/Actress As A Young Man, Roman, Griffin, Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Best Ensemble Cast: “You”

Best Director: Sam Mendes (“1917”, and Bong Joon-ho – “parasites”

Best Original film music to: once upon a time, in a… Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Best Screenplay-Adapted For: “Lovely Ladies” – ” Greta Gerwig

Best Film: “1917”

Best Production Design: Barbara Ling, and Nancy Haigh – “once upon a time in Hollywood…

Best Editing: Lee Smith, “1917”

Best Design-costumes: Ruth E. Carter – “Hello, my name is Dolemite”

The best hair and make-up: “scandal”

Best Visual Effects: “Ii: Ultimatum”

Best Animated Film: “Toy Story 4”

Best Action movie: “the Avengers – Ultimate”

Best Comedy Film: “My name is Dolemite”

Best movies in sci-fi/Horror: “Us”,

The best Film in a Foreign language: “parasite”

Music: “Glasgow” (no place like home)”, the “Wild Rose” and “(I’m gonna) love me again” – “Rocketman”

Best Music: Hildur Guðnadóttir – “The Joker”

However, this is

Best Series, Drama: “Succession”

Outstanding lead actor in a Drama series: Jeremy Strong – “succession”

Best actress in a Drama series: Regina king – “the guardian”

Best performance by an actor in a Drama series: Billy Crudup – The “morning show”

Outstanding supporting actress in a Drama series: Jean Smart – “the guardian”

Best Comedy Series: “Fleabag”

Outstanding lead actor in a Comedy series: Bill Hader – “Barry”

Best actress in a Comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, – “Fleabag”

Best performance by an actor in a Comedy series: Andrew Scott – “Fleabag”

Outstanding supporting actress in a Comedy series: Alex Borstein – “he is Wonderful, Mrs. Maisel”

Best Mini-series: “eyes that you despise”

The best movie you can see, the “El Camino”

Outstanding lead actor in a TV movie or Mini-series: Jharrel How – to “of the eyes, despise”

Best actress in a movie for TELEVISION or Mini-series: Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon”

Best performance by an actor in a TV movie or Mini-series: Stellan Skarsgard – “the Chernobyl disaster”

Outstanding supporting actress in a TV movie or Mini-series: Toni Collette – “Unbelievable”

Best Animated series “Bojack horseman”

Best talk show: The late late show with James Corden” and The “late night with Seth Meyers”

The best special-Comedy: “in Front of a Live Studio audience: Mr. Lear”s All in the family and The Jeffersons