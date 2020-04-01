It is already Carnaval! Check all the blocks that are already in motion to São Paulo at the end of this week… – notes – Glamurama

Is now open for the season, from the confetti-and streamer! For those who like to be in the carnival of São Paulo is the place for the right time and enjoy the festivities, also to go more than a month for the holidays, the most important event in Brazil. And Glamurama, one that no one loves drumming, has a list of blocks that are going to boil over, here at the end of the week. If you play, you will glamurette!

17. January (Fri).

20: 30: Ilú Obá de Min, and the invited guests

The Pines – Home-Natura Musical

The tile runs through the streets of downtown St. Paul, with the clothes that you bring back the historical memory, with songs, sounds and dance of Africa.

18. January (sat.)

14: Boco on the Smith and Àttøøxxá

The toolbar is based on the Latin American

A block from the singer, Smith, who Àttøøxxá for the memorial of Latin America, with a concert by a guest.

22h: Tests of a free-standing, 2.0

Barra Funda, Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694

The one-piece celebrates its 20-year history. The most traditional, everyone loves the name, such as John, Roberto Kelly, a samba Cartola and Clara Nunes, xote de Alceu Valenca, Brazil, by Luiz Gonzaga, funk, MC Leonardo, and also the songs of para lamas do sucesso, Raul Seixas and Tim Maia.

23: the VHS is In flames, with a Block on their honeymoon

The Centre – Cinema-Gem

Diferentão! On the VHS, Burning it returns the start and in the pop-tecnobrega of the São Paulo Block on your honeymoon, the former lead singer of the Band, Ou, sweets and honey.

19. January (so.)

15.: the bath-foam in the Pilantragi

Water in the White house from the sewer

‘Zirigidum Brazil, with three dance floors, 13 DJ’s, band, carnival, art exhibitions, performances, and a lot of foam, of course! A class for dance, DJ Tahira, Odera Kadiegi, Lea, Marcus, Ian and Nani have already confirmed their attendance.

16 and follow the Well-Caminhoneira

The Pines – Home-Natura Musical

The block of the street, exclusively for lesbian and bisexual women here on the road!

16: the Annunciation, the last Block in prayer

The centre – the house of light

A description of the event it offers all: to save the heart after a holiday full of the sins of the carnival in são Paulo”.

20: the audit of the beating of the heart

Beautiful View, Ideal For Bixiga

Songs like “Reconvexo”, “the night of the Masked men” and “Explode coração” is part of the directory. And the celebration is for the whole family!