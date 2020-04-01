Jennifer Lopez premiere of the series “Thanks a million”, on 6. april

Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas,Tracy Morgan and six other celebrities, share a million dollars to ordinary people during the series, causing social Thanks a million,, premiere on 6. april a platform that is “streaming”.

“Now, more than ever, it’s time to give something back. Accompany you me start a chain of kindness in my new series #thanks amillion. Quibi is on 6. april,” he wrote in his account of Instagram, the singer from puerto rico.

In these times in which you need, hope and solidarity in the face of the crisis, the closing of the pandemic, the COVID-19, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Davis, Nick Jonas, Gabriel Iglesias, Aaron Rodgers, Karlie Kloss, Yara Shahidi, Kristen Bell, Kevin Hart and Tracy Morgan together in a chain of generosity.

Nick Jonas and Kevin Heart, took advantage of their social networks to Express their enthusiasm for this program. “Now, more than ever, every day, the good deeds connect us in surprising ways. #Thank you AMillion,” said the member of the Jonas Brothers.

While Hart said: “Excited to appear in the first episode of #thanks amillion premiere is on 6. april”.

The program is each Chapter, a personality will donate 100 thousand dollars to an anonymous person whose story affected them. The recipient of this money, half of this sum to another person and so on, to form a chain.