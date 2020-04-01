Jennifer Lopez premieres-show money: how, when, where?

Getty Images

“Thanks a Million” is the name of the new show of the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez on the platform Quibi. The project is a total of 10 episodes, and has to drop $determined 01 million in the hands of normal people.

The new project “The Diva from the Bronx” will focus on to show how the good deeds people can connect in amazing ways. The premiere of the streaming platform Quibi in the month of april in the United States.

“Thanks a Million” by 10 celebrities, the a act of kindness to give $100 thousand to a common person, you need, and this individual must share the half of your gift with another person.

In the trailer unveiled on Tuesday, 31 March is stated, Jennifer Lopez (Executive producer of the show, each celebrity selected was, “a person who has a deep impact on your life.”

Lopez, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart, and Karlie will be the protagonists Kloss, the 10 episodes of the first season of the program.

Quibi is a platform that focuses on content to create, focuses on the millennials, in episodes of 10 minutes or less, stories, create awareness in every boy who hired him. The streaming service currently offers a 90-day free trial for users who sign up Quibi.com before the 30.

“Thanks a Million” (premiere on 6. april, looking for with a cast of outstanding personalities, the consciousness in the negotiation with individuals who were selected to the first 10 episodes.

Where did Jennifer Lopez and her family by the Coronavirus?

The American star decided to leave the city of New York in the middle of the pandemic COVID-19, wherein this city is one of the strongest in the United States due to the rapid spread of the virus.

López, her fiance Alex Rodriguez, and their children are in an isolated luxury residence in Florida, as you have shown, through their social networks, with publications, where you leave to see how they enjoy the warm climate and outdoor activities.

However, the famous actress and singer has not stopped, their career plans because of recently, its line of shoes, with sales completely online.

