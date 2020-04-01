Kacey Musgraves recruits Lana del Rey, Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel… for Christmas – jenesaispop.com

What is new in the last great winner of the Grammy for Album of the Year will not exactly a studio album, nor a christmas album. Kacey Musgraves has made a Special Christmas tv for Amazon Prime called ‘The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show’ and he has been able to recruit to a number of artists of the first row which we assume that we have already recorded his part.

The artists who have contributed their voices are Lana Del Rey, Troys Sivan, Zooey Deschanel, Camila Cabello, Leon Bridges, or in the first instance, the television James Corden. You are going to publish a disc, but as you can see under these lines, there will be a soundtrack that you hear of often, but more the type of soundtrack that includes dialogue. We’ll see how it works in your set. For the moment, we can make educated guesses about how it will sound to each song with the sequence of the album, and also enjoy your trailer. The inspiration has been nothing less than Wes Anderson.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show:

01 Let It Snow (ft. James Corden)

02 Countdown — Dialogue

03 Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

04 Getting Ready — Dialogue

05 Present Without a Bow (ft. Leon Bridges)

06 Making a List — Dialogue

07 Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (ft. Camila Cabello)

08 (Not So) Silent Night (ft. Fred Armisen)

09 Christmas Makes Me Cry

10 Amp It Up, Dan — Dialogue

11 Christmas Fail — Dialogue

12 Mele Kalikimaka (ft. Zooey Deschanel)

13 Cookies — Dialogue

14 Glittery (ft. Troys Sivan)

15 I’ll Be Home — Intro Dialogue

16 I’ll Be Home For Christmas (ft. Lana Del Rey)

17 NANA! — Dialogue

18 Ribbons and Bows (ft. the Radio City Rockettes)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxZbec91iYs(/embed)