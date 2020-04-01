Entertainment Katy Perry is found innocent of plagiarism – Telemundo San Diego (20) By Ryan Holmes - April 1, 2020 0 10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Facebook Twitter Instagram Local News United States Of America Mexico Immigration Entertainment Full access Health World Download our apps Jobs Terms and conditions of use AdChoices Send your comments Terms and conditions of use Privacy Policy – New Do not sell my personal data Copyright © by 2020 NBC Universal Inc. All Rights Reserved. Loading...