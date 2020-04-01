Katy Perry shows off her collection of add-ons inspired in las piñas

Katy Perry lives and for a moment, what is sweeter, both professional and personal. Less than a month ago, the singer of the premiere of their new video clips Never Worn White, and shocked the world, and shows your pregnancy. Katy welcomed her first son with actor Orlando Bloom in the next summer.

But when that moment comes, the singer will continue his status as an entrepreneur, not only about the scenarios. Katy, the club also volunteered in a long time celebrities the designedfirst of all, the cooperation with companies such as Steve Madden and after the creation of their own collections. And in his last publication Instagram wanted to show how the sum of trend, success, in this season of fruit.

Perry is by preventing the advice of authorities to stay at home, to the spread of the coronavirussomething that has not prevented it from continuing to work and promote their designs. “Today’s #shoesday Tuesday is stay at home, but to do this pineapple“has written, in social networks, in addition to two photos to be displayed in your living room with a yellow dress that barely your insinua pregnancy and a pair of shoes and a bag with print and shape pineappleone more reason to regularly their latest collection of add-ons that you already have in your online shop.

The Pinya Collection is one of the latest developments of the company-accessories Perrya range of handbags, shoes, mules and sports activities, according to the designer, “which will make you dream of a pina colada at the pool”. And, of course, that under the circumstances, no doubt, to dream that you and many of your followers are, at this time, while you are waiting for the pandemic global pass.