Lana del Rey and Gwen Stefani, powerful women who lead Lollapalooza

Met the programming of Lollapalooza 2020



and the women went to the front.

Lana del Rey



that was last year and

Gwen Stefani



the leader of No Doubt, that will be presented for the first time as a soloist in our country, will be the headliners

along with groups and soloists such as Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott and The Strokes



. While still pending the sanction of the

law quota female



in the scenarios and the discussion around schedules that are occupied entirely by men, this issue presents to women who come stomping into the scene, international and local.





Charli XCX



, is one of the great pop stars, a composer of hits for Iggy Azalea, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello and that were consolidated at the age of 27 with his latest album, Charli, who returned to surprise the critics for the honesty of his lyrics, the spirit dance, the gothic atmosphere, the musical references to the nineties, and a message of diversity into their meetings with the young people concerning the universe queer as Troys Sivan, which was in the previous edition of Lollapalooza.

Hayley Kiyoko



one of the new references in the LGBT movement, from his video “Girls Like Girls”, is added to a grid with new artists as a producer and singer King Princess and the songwriter LP (Laura Pergolizzi), known for writing songs for Rihanna.

This edition also brings new voices of R&B like Kali Uchis (born in Colombia, lives in the United States of america), collaborator of artists such as Tyler The Creator; the Spanish

Amaia



(whose album was produced by James Motorized); and argentina

Nathy Peluso



, based in Spain.

Between the presences of artists of mexican, colombian and chilean, highlights the brazilian star drag queen Pabllo Vittar,

known in the country by featuring in the “Hot” topic, with Lali



.

They could not miss a icon of national rock as Fabiana Cantilo along with new figures emerging as The Minor Leagues, Zoe Gatusso, Lu Tachetti and Miranda Johansen, the daughter of Kevin. Also played in local Natalie Perez and J Mena (Jimena Baron), who will debut with their air pop and urban, along with more than thirty artists, leaders of their musical projects, in this new edition will listen to your powerful voice.

