Lana del Rey and Gwen Stefani will lead the music festival Lollapalooza 2020

Lana del Rey and Gwen Stefani topping the list of celebrities who will perform at the music festival internationally known as Lollapalooza 2020.

Also it will count with the presence of rock bands such as Guns N Roses, The strokes and the former partner of Kylie Jenner Travis Scott.

In this edition of the festival, the women have an important role since it will have the the presence of the artists you are stomping on the scene of both international and local.

Still pending the sanction of the law on quota for women in the scenarios and the debate around schedules that are occupied entirely by men.

In the festival will be present Charli XCX, considered one of the great pop stars since he has composed songs for Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Iggy Azalea, consolidating it with his last disk to his 27 years.

Charli XCX surprised again to criticism due to the honesty of his lyrics, the spirit that imposes as well as the gothic atmosphere that represents, in combination with the musical references of the nineties.

On the other hand Hayley Kiyoko with your video “Girls Like Girls” it has become one of the new references of the LGBT movement.

The composer LP (Laura Pergolizzi) adds to the group of women that will make a presence at the festival, LP is known for composing songs for Rihanaand the same will also be present the singer King Princess. Lollapalooza there will also be new talents like Kali Uchis cantanto melodies of R&B.

An icon of the country Rock could not do lack Fabiana Cantilo, together with new figures like The Minor Leagues, Zoe Gatusso, Lu Tachetti and Miranda Johansen, the daughter of Kevin.

Also present will be the local Natalie Perez and J Mena (Jimena Baron), who will debut with their air pop and urban.

More than thirty artists will be present leaders of their musical projects, in this new edition will listen to your powerful voice.

