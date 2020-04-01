Lana Del Rey, and the most somber of the year







I’m still looking for my own version of America, one without the weapon where the flag can freely fly, no bombs in the sky, only fireworks when you and I are going to collide.



This is the chorus of the song with the most somber of the season. The wrote and recorded the

popstar



Lana Del Rey in a morning, the day after the massacres of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and talks about a horror made in the USA: the kills collective (believe it or not: almost 250 this year). The song is called

Looking for America



and in that letter the naked and the melody sweet and sour that makes you cry, as you can only make you cry a pop song, Wool composed the hymn final for a phenomenon of this era: the fascination with the weapons and the disposition of those who shoot wildly against each other.

October 1, 2017, a man opened fire on a crowd from the floor 32 of a Las Vegas hotel, killed 58 people, injured more than 700 and killed himself. Although there were other massacres in schools, universities, cinemas, shopping malls or nightclubs, this was the largest killing collective since the attacks of September 11, 2001 and president Donald Trump downplayed the fact: sponsored by the National Rifle Association, said that there is that hold the weapons. But the statistics show otherwise: in the united States there are 120 guns per 100 people; in Japan, to 0.3; in the united States there are more than 40,000 deaths per year due to guns; in Japan, less than 10. It is not the fault of the Fortnite, the game that encourages shooting with the skills of Rambo. “Are the weapons,” concluded the non-governmental organization Public Citizen, which seeks reasons for the madness. The massacres americans, a classic like the films of cowboys in the country where anyone can buy a rifle in a supermarket, are symptoms of the alienation, dehumanized, current. When empathy and compassion disappear, and the other is perceived as an enemy, no matter her pain or her pleasure overrides the solidarity of a species. The other is no longer a person, just: a moving target.

In the song

Looking for America



Lana Del Rey longs for with melancholy to the state of inattentiveness that has ever lived, with autocines and parks where they could romp in the open air without fear of the rain (of bullets). And while still looking for their own version of the most violent country in the world, reinterprets the words of Martin Luther King as a parable of a nightmare under fire: living without bombs or sparks, “is only a dream that I had in mind.”

The five worst massacres collective of the united States



Las Vegas, Nevada.



From the hotel Mandalay Bay, a man named Stephen Paddock shot about 22 thousand people who listened to music, killed 58 and injured more than 700.

Orlando, Florida.



In a night of hot, Omar Saddiqui Mateen resulted in a massacre in the bowling gay Press: there were 49 dead and more than 50 wounded.

Blacksburg, Virginia.



Came to be known as the Virginia Tech massacre: on a college campus, the student Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 of his peers.

Newtown, Connecticut.



Adam Lanza, 20, killed 20 kids, 6 and 7 years and 6 adults at an elementary school and then shot himself.

Sutherland Springs, Texas.



In a church, Devin Patrick Kelley gunned to 25 people (including one pregnant), and then was found dead near the place.