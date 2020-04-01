Lana del Rey announces ‘White Hot Forever’, his upcoming album | Music

“I’m very excited right now, I don’t want to take any rest”. So, with these words, Lana Del Rey announced in an interview with The Times the big bombshell: in spite of enjoying the success of his latest album Norman Fuckin Rockwell, the artist does not intend to stay stop and want to take advantage of the fix of adrenaline of this latest publication to release the album successor… this 2020!

Like what you hear, have not had that happen not three months since he’s seen the light its sixth studio work for that Elizabeth Woolridge see forces to compose and give shape to the seventh, which already have the name decided; it will be called White Hot Forever and, according to her, we will be able to listen to it “at some point in the next 12 or 13 months“.

In the same sentence the u.s. ensures that there is already a part of this new material recorded. In fact, thanks to another conversation with Q Magazine (this month has chosen Wool as the cover of its latest issue and one of its themes as “the song of the decade”), we could know the title of one of the compositions that will be included in the project, Let Me Love You Like a Woman, that is already contained in the tracklist that has created Genious for the same.

In this list we find also Looking For America, a ballad improvised with motif the shootings of Dayton and El Paso he saw the light before the premiere of Norman Fuckin Rockwell but finally was not included in the final recording. Everything points to that White Hot Forever we will find a better version mixed and finished this production Jack Antonoff where the singer took the opportunity to launch his own plea against the violence and use of weapons in EE. UU.

💥 Lana Del Rey just announced the name of her next album – “White Hot Forever.” “I’ve already written parts of it, I feel like it probably will be a surprise release sometime within the next 12 or 13 months. I’m really excited right now. I don’t wanna take a break.” pic.twitter.com/TX3EYmixzz — Lanaism💥Lana Del Rey Source (@LanaismPoland) August 30, 2019

Despite the fact that it is not confirmed, in social networks and the Internet already circulating as a possible cover of this disc in a picture where we can see a portrait of The King with a wig blonde, the same as it looks in the clip Doin Time.

“White-Hot” is an English expression that is used to refer both to the high temperature that makes a material fire white light as intense emotional states (anger, excitement, enthusiasm…). Taking into account the taste of the artist by the use of language and various meanings of words, expressions and images, everything points to the meaning of the album title will be linked to the songs it comprises.