Lana del Rey clarifies the rumors of her courtship with Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin

After the premiere of the ‘Don’t Call Me Angel‘, its long-awaited collaboration with Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande, Lana del Rey continues to be news. Some days ago, the singer was seen in a possible appointment with a mysterious man and, in a recent interviewthe singer clarified once and for all what is the truth about her rumored dating. Read on to find out all the details.

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Lana del Rey he was questioned about the photos that took him along to They Are ‘Sticks’ Larkin a few days ago. The singer expressed his surprise because they never imagined that their personal life had as much relevance to its followers or that are interested really in knowing who was leaving, however, she understands why.

It matters to me what Bob Dylan is doing at this time.I’m curious to know if you’re using a hooded sweatshirt or a blazer. I understand that.

Lana del Rey he recalled how he went out for a long time with G-Eazy and this type of rumors never were present. However, this is not the case They Are ‘Sticks’ Larkinsince much has been speculated about if they have a relationship or not.

In this regard, Wool he said that, had they known that they were going to take photos next to your new boyfriend, I would have preferred to use another outfit that day. Lol! The singer ensures that Are is a good man and a great police, so no need to worry because Lana del Rey it will be very safe in the arms of his new love. Aww!