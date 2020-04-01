Lana del Rey denies collaboration with Bad Bunny: ‘I’ve Never heard of him’ | Music

Televisa Digital

The u.s. said in Instagram that don’t know who it is

Can you imagine a song in the join the voices and styles of

Lana del Rey

and

Bad Bunny

? Well she’s not.

In social networks, the rumour about the possibilities of that Wool and the “Rabbit Bad” to work together, however, the interpreter american said he did not know who it was.

“I’ve never heard about Bad Bunny,” he said

Lana del Rey

in a live stream with his fans on Instagram.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDTyBerw2ww(/embed)

Advertising

And is that, for a long time, Bad Bunny is a fan of Lana del Rey. The puerto rican used the base instrumental of “Born to Die”, a song that the singer released in 2012, in his song “Life (Before Fame).

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bag1gUxuU0g(/embed)

The song Bad Bunny it came out in 2015, before the ragman reached world fame with “Callaita” or “Single” and position as one of the performers of the city’s most famous moment.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NRXDzgtlrw(/embed)

Advertising

Currently, Lana del Rey is promoting his album “Norman Fucking Rockwell!!” with a tour of the same name, which will come to places such as Portland, California, Chicago, Kansas, New Mexico, and other sites in the united States.

You might also like: Resident was crying to Bad Bunny in front of their fans