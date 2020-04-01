Lana del Rey fell asleep with your own music

Lana del Rey she is a singer that is characterized by having a tone of voice let’s say, sleepy. We don’t take this the wrong way, there are times where their songs are able to take us to another dimension as a gangster due to this voice as “espumosita”.

What has become quite a sensation is a new video that you can see the singer sleeping with your own music. Let’s say that the singer-songwriter happened to us, was staying asleep with one of its interpretations.

Hahahaha this is real and was recorded. But let’s clarify things. This topic was not a song of Lana del Rey. It turns out that the singer-songwriter will organized a tribute to the always great Joni Mitchell.

It was at this event intimate, next to Zella Day and Weyes Blood (of whom we’re big fans), when the moment happened. The singers were interpreting one of the themes of the genius Joni Mitchell when Lana del Rey goes is goes is goes is was.

Luckily, Zella Day has been commissioned to give you a pat on the back to the singer, and this prevented our gangster favorite was lost in the deepest of dreams. What kind of Jigglypuff is this? Here video the facts: