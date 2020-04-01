Lana Del Rey: how to be a pop star and not to lose the commitment

Norman Fucking Rockwell!:



“Norman Fucking Rockwell”, “Mariners Apartment Complex”, “Venice Bitch”, “Fuck It I love you”, “Doin’ Time “, “Love song”, “Cinnamon Girl”, “How to disappear” “California”, “The Next Best American Record”, “The greatest”, among others /

Our opinion:



excellent

Between 1916 and 1963, Norman Rockwell reflected with talent and acuity the political and cultural changes that occurred in the united States and also how it is reflected that evolution in the everyday life of the common people of the country. A review of the illustrations created for the covers of the popular magazine

The Saturday Evening Post



allows you to continue the gradual transformation of a nation’s influential and powerful through images that are full of wit and irony. It is No coincidence that

Lana Del Rey



you have chosen a lightweight variant and bold the name of the new york artist to title their new album, singled out as the best of his career.







Your way, Elizabeth Woolridge Grant -this is his real name – has become a reference for all those who wonder what it means to be american in the age of Donald Trump. In that sense, the songs on this album vast (67 minutes), evocative and full of hues is part of a tradition glorious: relive the myths americans with the tone of a refined architect of the lineage of Lou Reed, it causes the sensuality haunting of Elvis and tends smart traps poetic in the manner of Dylan. Sophisticated and sharp, it is able to build a cathedral as “The greatest” anthem for an imminent apocalypse in which he laments because “no one wants to before the fall”; it lists everything that he misses (Long Beach, leisure, rock and roll); it accuses Kanye West of your malpractice policy, and it is admitted azorada by the wave of

fake news



. The style of this song sums up the spirit of the album: a ballad baroque but arranged with simplicity and efficiency by Jack Antonoff, partner of fashion for the figurines of the pop contemporary (Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent, Carly Rae Jepsen).

In place of the smooth hip-hop foundation, and the strings of melodrama in cinema that were rife in his repertoire until today, won place a style closer to that monopolized the FM of the seventies. Although the economy of resources used, and the languor with which Wool is dyed each one of the topics interpreted to refer also to Mazzy Star. Even when the retrospective view is maintained as a guideline -the fascination with the Hollywood of the 50 remains unchanged-there is on this disc a connection with the present which she justified in an interview published by

The New York Times



: “With Obama, it seemed that a dream had become a reality. I felt that I would be able to devote myself full time to my music and that since we were not going to have to talk about some of the things that, sadly, yes we have to deal with now, with Trump in power”.