Lana Del Rey invited Joan Baez to the stage — Radio Concert

Lana Del Rey surprised the audience of his last show, by inviting to the stage the icon folk, Joan Baez, to play two songs. The interpreter of “Blue Jeans” recently revealed that Baez was the artist you like to collaboratealong with The National.

The artists performed together “Diamonds & Rust”the main song of the album of Baez, 1975, and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” by Bob Dylan. The performances surprise continued later with the appearance of the son of Leonard Cohen, Adam, who joined The King to interpret the classic “Chelsea Hotel #2” of his late father.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kv5PXH7T27Q(/embed)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DI8gg-PextE(/embed)

You may be interested in: Died Larry Junstrom, bass player and founder of Lynyrd Skynyrd