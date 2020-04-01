Lana del Rey is declared fan of this singer

Lana del Rey does not have problems to recognize who is a fan of the other artists, and that’s why Wool represents us. October 16, 2019

Lana del Rey it is very good expressed. We have already seen in his compositions and musical performances, and we’ve also seen put forth their points of view —for example— against the president of the united States, Donald Trump. The american is also good, making compliments to people you admire.

Can you guess what singer dedicated a few words very beautiful? Nothing more and nothing less than Ariana Grande. “She is amazing,” he said. “(Ariana) it’s very good to don’t think twice. Maybe I’m wrong and she questions herself, but she is very much in my head”, and added that Ariana is “very in your body”, as he demonstrates with this “physicality”reference.”She is super fast and is burning all the time. Your energy levels inspire me,” he concluded.

With these words, we can affirm that, yes, the admire and not only for her talent, but apparently also for their physique and presence. In fact, the admires so much, that it made a musical collaboration with her and Miley Cyrus. It is Don’t Call Me Angelthat is part of the soundtrack the new version of Charlie’s Angels.

Previously, Lana also made a compliment to Billie Eilish: “I love Billie Eilish, and I feel that I have been waiting for this time in the culture of pop music,” he said. “Personally, I’m very demanding. I can say if a female pop singer, for example, has a generosity of spirit or a fire playful in his heart. Billie Eilish is prodigious. Needed to hear one line of a tune and just know,” he added.

Don’t Call Me Angel it premiered on September 13, and will be until the 15 of November the reboot the film, starring Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska —those who interpret the papers taken previously by Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore— will be released, twenty years after the original version.

*IMAGE: Getty Images