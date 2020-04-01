Lana Del Rey looking for local artists to join her in each city of their tour

Lana del Rey in the photocall at the MTV EMAs 2017 – GETTY IMAGES FOR MTV / ANDREAS RENTZ – File

MADRID, 24 Oct. (CulturaOcio) –

Lana Del Rey has made an appeal to the bands and musicians local to the cities they will pass their turn to stand up and be able to act with her on stage as guests.

“We’re going to be on the road from Albuquerque to Nashville and all that is in the middle. Let me know of your favorite artists in each city to which we go so that we can upload them to the stage to sing”, has been written by Lana on Twitter.

What up! We’re about to get on the road from Albuquerque to Nashville, and everything in between….let me know if you have any favorite acts in each town we’re going to so we can get them up on stage to sing, Sioux Falls I m looking at you pic.twitter.com/UKMIrndZJQ — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 21, 2019

The new yorker is currently on tour presenting ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!!, your disk of 2019. Now for the united States, but during 2020 also for Europe.

The next year it is also hoped the publication of another new album of the artist, the ‘White hot fever’, as she herself anticipated weeks ago without wanting to give more details for now.