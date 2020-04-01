Lana Del Rey shares the stage with Joan Baez

Since the world was introduced to Lana del Rey, the singer has always cited several women who have been influence to it, true legends of the music. Within this huge catalog is Joan Baez, one of the major figures of the counterculture of the 60’s andnext to Bob Dylan, responsible for the popularisation of folk and protest songs.

During the last show that Wool gave in the Geek Theatre in Berkeley, California in addition to playing tracks from the vast majority of your materials record and present live their last studio album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, the singer was pleased to have several guests luxury, although the biggest surprise was to see her, along with Joan singing hand-in-hand in the scenario.

Both went to a version rather energetic and special “Diamonds & Rust”one of the most emblematic songs of Joan and that is included in the album of 1975 with the same name. Throughout the song, we can hear a perfect combination between the robust voice of the singer and folk choirs sweets of The King’s.

At the end, Baez told a day before the show Lana had invited her and her granddaughter to dinner, which was wonderful for getting to know the singer of “Summertime Sadness”. If this outside little, with all the respect that he has Wool, he let Baez play all alone in front of your audience to a cover of “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right”, song of the golden era of Bob Dylan.

Czech here the two songs that Joan Baez played during the show of Lana Del Rey:

And is that the surprises would not end there, as he later would invite Adam, the son of the legendary singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen to sing along to it a version emotion of “Chelsea Hotel #2”, a song which dedicated to Cohen, and that he had already covereado Lana del Rey a long time ago.