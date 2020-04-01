Lana Del Rey sings “Wicked Game” with the very Chris Isaak

In the last days, the lady Lana Del Rey has been playing with a myriad of artists, especially with musicians she admires deeply. Recently has left with the mouth open to all and sundry by singing with true legends like Joan Baez, but this time he invited one of the musicians who squat the hand, it was one of the most important of the input of the 90.

It turns out that in the last show, which the singer of “Born To Die” gave at the Hollywood Bowl for the tour of Norman Fucking Rockwell, surprised the whole world with the caliber of guests that took. In addition to having next to it and climb up to the stage to Sean LennonAdam –the son of the legendary Leonard Cohen, as well as artists of the current alternative as Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood, and Weyes Blood. Wool gives the luxury of climbing to musical figures, and this time was no exception.

The very Chris Isaak, who was world-famous in the first half of the 90’s by launching the “Wicked Game”, was at the famous venue in Hollywood next to Lana del Rey to sing together the song we all remember. You had to say and said.

Something quite interesting is that the singer always fully respecting the artists that you decide to inviteon , come on, you do not have anything more as musicians of support, gives them the chance to look and at times it feels as if the concert or even outside of it. With just una acoustic guitar, the track is almost identical to the original and their voices, Lana and Chris, they gave us one of the versions most sexy of this track.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aid2vMbCNP8(/embed)

Without more to say, check out below the epic moment in which Lana and Chris joined their voices to sing this rolota of the 90’s: