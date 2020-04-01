Lana Del Rey will release a new album of poetry spoken

Photo: Capture

Lana Del Rey he released one of the albums most celebrated of his career this year, proving the beginning of a new stage that contiuará with another record more experimental.

In a video of Instagram the singer explained that his book of poetry “Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass” has been delayed more than I thought in your hand-bound, so it has decided to launch first an album of poetry spoken.

The King will insure that this project arose almost at the same time that his book, stating that both will be on sale by the price of 1 dollar “because I love the idea that thoughts are meant to be shared, and you know, they had no price in any way”.

He also said that half of the profits it will be intended to several organizations of native americans in the united States, because his search for connect with your “family lineage” also led her to connect with her country.

This was a while ago and somehow informed the next album, in which he had been working

“I really wanted to pay homage to the country that I love so much doing my own repair, I guess I’d say, my own act of the repairer,” he said.

“I love the record of spoken words, is not particularly polished. It is a little more brave and I hope you enjoy, poetry, free-style in a loud voice”.

The album will be available from the January 4, 2020.