Learn the secrets of a game designer, from the very mouth of the creator of Doom

John Romero is one of the standards most important to the videogame industry. Without him, maybe the FPS genre would not be what it is today as we know it. How was it that he managed to forge a game as iconic and transcendent how to Doom? To answer this, the developer has decided to share some of their own secrets via a new video in which he plays, nor more nor less, than his own creation.

The team of DoubleFine Productions, within his video series Devs Play (developers play) were responsible for putting a own Romero to play his first great work. Within the dl chapter in turn, the game designer of Colorado shared some of his experiences when he began to create Doom.

As if to tell some of their experiences could not only be interesting for any developer, during your session, Romero shared likewise some of their secrets to be able to design and develop a game.

If you want to know that is all what the good creator of Doom has to share on the topic, you share the playlist with the 10 parties that made up this special episode.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygp4-kmjpzI(/embed)

Source: Channel DoubleFine Prod