Like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande had left the fans in a crisis, the Covid-19

United States Of America.- The famous singer and actress, Ariana Grandeyou can follow the example of Taylor Swift and would have donated thousands of dollars, several of his fans are financial crisis because of the Covid-19 that not only has an impact on the health of the poblaión, but also the economy around the world already, that for the avoidance of contagions joined several shops.

A source close to the interpreted God is a Woman the one who told the agents that she has kept contact with their fans through social networks and those that have opened up, has given the singer about the problems they have had, through the fault of the coronavirus them, between 500 and 500 thousand dollars.

Communicate regularly with your fans in the social networks, especially those that you have opened, about your financial difficulties, can not afford to as the next services, because the have lost their job in the retail or services at the moment,” said the source.

However, neither the celebrity or someone from the lucky fans so far has confirmed or denied the information, but because of the great support, always usually Large, with his followers it is not hard to believe, this is a sign of solidarity.