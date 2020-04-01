Little Mix announces that he will come to Brazil for the first time

The Festival, Grls, confirmed that the group Little Mix to come to Brazil for the first time at the event. Ticket sales start on April 20. January.

Little Mix are a British group of pop music formed by Jesy, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade. The four teamed up for the eighth season of the show X Factor in 2011, and are not able to continue in the competition for a musical with solo performances.

On his Twitter account, the artist, the celebrated jointly in the announcement, and. “We have dreamed about this our entire career and we are very excited to say that this great mystery. In March, we will travel to St. Paul’s,” the group said.