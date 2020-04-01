Madonna was widely criticized for a post about coronavirus | The music Journal Brazil

In the United States Madonna it was heavily criticized by fans and said that the coronavirus, “the great equalizer”, as it seemed, in the bathtub, surrounded by candles. The information in the Music-News.

“That’s the thing, the COVID-19, it doesn’t matter how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny, how smart, where you live, how old you are… it is the great leveler, and what is so terrible, it is really great, it is terrible, it is what makes us the same in many ways… And what is astonishing is the fact that the USA did the same in a variety of ways. As I often say, at the end of the Human nature, every night we are in the same boat. If the ship sinks, all will sink together.”said Madonna in the Instagram.

According to the publication, the enthusiastic fans of the The queen of Pop do not agree with the statement from the singer: “I’m sorry, my Queen, I love you, but we are not the same. You can die of the same disease, but the poor will suffer the most. Not something from this tragedy (sic) romantize.”

Another fan asked Madonna: “Are you sure? Test seem to be among the rich and famous, tested, no problem… ahem”.