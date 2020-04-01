Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé, shows that you have breast cancer

The ex-representative of the star mentioned, found the first symptoms, when you noticed a spot of blood, recurring in their shirts

Mathew Knowlesfather Beyoncérevealed in an interview for the program “Good Morning America” that they have breast cancer.

The ex-representative of the star mentioned, found the first symptoms, when you noticed a spot of blood on a regular basis in their shirts, in addition to his wife, Gena Chamaine Avery, also noticed blood on the bed sheets.

The please contact your doctor, this suggested that they practice, a mammography, a study that he realized the disease.

Knowles also said that it has been detected a mutation in the BRCA2 gene is predisposed to develop, with ease, other types of cancer.

“I care about four things: prostate cancer, pancreatic, melanoma and breast cancer.

“For the rest of my life, I will be very aware of practic poor tests for the early detection of cancer,” he said.

The father of Beyoncé said that it is a question of genetics, once it has been detected, the disease practice their whole family came to medical studies.

“Means that my children have a higher probability of a higher risk, also my grandchildren have an increased risk. Treated, how they do it, they were all tests“ said.