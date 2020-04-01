meet meow meow, the cat, on the legacy of the cat is the most famous of the networks – Notes – Glamurama

The dead at the end of last year, the famous Grumpy Cat is the nickname for the virtual cat, not later Than the pasture – do you have a candidate to replace you as the cat in the most famous and most expensive of the most popular social networks. The ass in question is named Meow Meow, who is the guy in the face for Willow, whose expression of ferocity that was exactly what made him a global star.

But in the case of Meow Meow, who does not see that the guy see the heart. “While this is not evident at first glance, it is a very nice and cute,” said Claire, the boss from him, “the Daily Mail”. It was adopted in the shelter for about ten months, and it is also said that the tabloid, which earlier agreed to by the animal with a gentle massage on the head.

Since the demise of the pasture, the net citizens of the world are on the search for a cat at the time, the legacies of the deceased, who is – believe it or not! – has already generated more than US$ 100 million (Us$ 428,6 million euros) royalties from the brand and it remains alive in the Instagram, with more than 2.7 million followers. (For The Anderson’s market)