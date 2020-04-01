Mia Khalifa change of team in the Premier League

Some years ago the former actress adult film, Mia Khalifa he posed with the shirt of West Ham United. That image caused a stir on social networks as it had a big impact.

Now Khalifa uploaded a photo through his official account of Instagram. However he had a lot to talk about, because now not ported the t-shirt Hammersbut the Watford, the club that also plays in the Premier League.

SEE MORE: Fans of America intellectualized brutal beating to a follower of Chivas (VIDEO)

In the description of the photo you can see he did it in support for the Watford in their party they had before the Arsenal. Which ended tied at two goals.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the former actress of film couple adult poses with a t-shirt of a professional club. Previously he has been seen in games of the NBA.