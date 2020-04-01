Mia Khalifa lets see its great attributes, on the beach, launches calendar 2020 | Instagram

The now entrepreneur Mia Khalifa shared on social networks a part of her new calendar, which you can purchase and have an autograph of the protagonist and see his great attributes

Khalifa it is considered an icon in the films for adults despite having participated in only a year, and then say goodbye to that industry.

In the photo that you shared on your Instagram it is only a small part of the entire production of twelve photographs in which the young descend so naughty.

Sporting a body with a high neckline and lace on the part of the hip Mia Khalia remains the protagonist of hundreds of fantasies with young men, mature and a woman.

So far no one has known him are another look that is not your long hair which you looks basante well put that in your photographs is a strong protagonist.

Apparently the bikinis and lace will be part of the wardrobe Khalifa, you do not need more because her face makes almost all the job not counting your turning and curvilinear body.

The calendars are ready for sale which you promote in your social networks very proud of their work and of the team that is behind-the-scenes.

View images here.

“Verified The pre-sale of the calendar is about to end! Link in my bio! Shipments to all the world, and all will be signed for a limited time”, the description of the photo that he shared Khalifa.

The calendar will feature “some of the photos archived never published, a price discount of pre-order before they go on sale, and for a limited timeit autografiarán all calendars orders! Photo of the cover photo” said Mia in another of their publications.

Perhaps there are certain people who consider it wrong to “sell pictures of your body,” however, there is a big market for this type of industry, and what makes Mia is to take advantage of the fruits that was left to 29 films for adults past.

Mia Khalifa just take advantage of its monumental body as the public figure that is to sell a product made with the utmost care and professionalism.

