Mia Video Mia Khalifa its attributes jump to tremendous fright, celebrates its 18 million | INSTAGRAM

Mia Khalifa she shared on her Instagram official a video where your boyfriend is scared of such a way that it had that screaming and jumping, something that caused her great attributes front leap and surprised to the users of the famous social network.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more Show News!

It seems that the model and also an entrepreneur, is quite glad to have reached 18 million subscribers as celebrated by writing a few words for his faithful fans, among the that ensures there are some that have bothered you in this whole time of presence in IG.

In the description wrote: “it 18 million, wed$%&$ santa, where they come from! Thank you for the constant abus0 verbal. Life has been better since silencié to the psychopaths of my comments, but to those who are not, sorry. I love you. Thank you for your love and support. But above all that fu%&$ psychopaths.”

You may also like: Camila Cabello and photos of his alleged infidelity to Shawn Mendes

After having been an actress for adult content, it is quite normal to receive so many comments like that, because not all have overcome their stage as she has done and continue to recordandola as well, and have striven to follow molestandola each of which may, however Mine has managed to overcome and cope with so many haters.

It is worth mentioning that Khalifa shared on social networks a part of her new calendar, which you can purchase and have an autograph of the protagonist and see his great attributes. Khalifa is considered an icon in adult films, despite having participated in only a year, and then say goodbye to that industry.

Read also: Video Shakira leaves everyone speechless with unusual skill

In the photo that you shared on your Instagram is only a small part of the entire production of twelve photographs in which the young descend so provocative. Sporting a body with a high neckline and lace on the part of the hip Mia Khalia is still the protagonist of hundreds of fantasies with young men, mature and a woman.

So far no one has known him are another look that is not your long hair which looks basante well as in his photographs is a strong protagonist.