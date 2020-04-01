Oh, horrible! Jennifer Lopes cries of Marc Anthony happened before all What?

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t hold back the tears, before all

31. March 2020 · 20:42 hs

Jennifer Lynn López Rodríguez, better known as Jennifer Lopez or JLo, is an American singer at the age of 50 years, has managed to conquer thousands of people with her talent for acting and music.

We remember that the artist put together a beautiful relationship with singer Marc Anthony, but unfortunately, their relationship came to an end, from one moment to the other What a sadness!

And we just happen to have a video on YouTube, we heart broken, because we can clearly see how Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears in front of thousands of people, because her heart was broken, for the end of her relationship with Marc Anthony.

As to be expected, their fans, supported them in this pain and with it words of encouragement from him, she could more in your presentation, then take a deep breath.

Between the comments of your fans: “how sad it is that celebrities always divorces after divorces,the partners, such as pants.my this couple I love,always seemed to me that together, for each other,and for irony, that two of the children always.”