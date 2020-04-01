Photo Mia Khalifa looks very naughty in the bathroom | Inatagram

It seems that Mia Khalifa has as a goal each time you share a picture of steal the greatest number of sighs because he has shared a snapshot where it looks very bold and in the bathroom.

Its eighteen million one hundred thousand followers are the pending of each movement that makes the new entrepreneur as their deliciousness has no end.

Despite having shared a photograph with complete clothes looks really cool because its appeal comes not just from your physical although it has great influence is not everything, but also his great personality.

You may be interested in: Mia Khalifa looks succulent micro-dress that leaves little to the imagination

On this occasion the beautiful Khalifa original Beirut, Lebanon he shared a curious snapshot out of the ordinary among his publications, for starters the photo is in a bathroom, her outfit is quite casual, consisting of a jacket mezquilla which porta open because of its great attributes will pohibirían close it.

Accompanied by leggings blue which tend to highlight everything in a woman that Mia is not an exception, also wearing a white top with a plunging neckline although not very pronounced stops hovering their two cute attributes.

Follow us on Google News, click to our star

In the description of your publication, wrote “Gonna tell my kids this was Malala” the translation is “I’m going to tell my children that this was Malala”.

Malala Yousafzai is a university student who caused a furore because in 2014 he received the Nobel Peace prize at the age of 17, becoming the youngest person to receive this award because of his activism on behalf of the civil rightsperhaps Mia put that description in your photo it looks a bit like the young Malala.

The now entrepreneur devotes most of his time enjoying life, your work that is apparently the most focused on or at least has ceased to see in your Instagram it is the creation of a calendar which was launched recently and shared via his Instagram a photo.

Read also: Video Mia Khalifa shares his or her calendar full in Instagram